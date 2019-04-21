Magnolia Golf Villas

Hornick Homes representatives, Sun ‘n Lake Improvement District officials held a groundbreaking for Magnolia Golf Villas on Thursday, April 11.

 

SEBRING — Hornick Homes Inc. held a groundbreaking for Magnolia Golf Villas on Thursday, April 11.

Hornick Homes representatives, Sun ‘n Lake Improvement District officials and other key members unveiled the beginning of the newest community built in Sebring since 2006, according to a press release.

Magnolia Golf Villas is located on Sun ‘n Lake Boulevard. It will be a community with 47 luxury villas, a dog park, private pool, cabana, barbecue grill area and artificial golf greens.

Hornick Homes has been a staple in Highlands County construction for over 30 years, having built hundreds of new homes. This new development is already drawing the eyes of potential buyers, both full-time and part-time residents.

