This home is at 1014 Lake Sebring Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $249,900 and is listed with Nancy May with Advantage Realty #1.
This is lake front living at its best. A boater’s paradise — enjoy water sports, fishing, and a sandy beach in your own backyard.
This spacious two-story home features three bedrooms and three baths. The home has a formal living room, a separate family room and an over-sized kitchen. The family room has a gas fireplace along with a wet bar and is the perfect space for entertaining.
The master bedroom is the entire upstairs with a private balcony and a roof sun deck overlooking the lake. The master has two large walk-in closets and an adjoining master bath. The master bath has a double vanity, separate large tub and walk-in shower.
The utility room is a fully sized room with plenty of extra space that could be used as a bonus room. The enclosed lanai is perfect for outside eating or simply serving as a quiet place to enjoy the lake view.
Lake Sebring is a 494-acre lake with a public boat ramp. This natural lake is named after Sebring’s founder George Sebring. The home has great water views from the family room, dining room and master bedroom.
The yard has some mature fruit trees (orange & papaya). The roof was installed in 2008. This home is everything that you have been waiting for — it is a must see.
For more information or to make an appointment to see this house, call May at 863-852-6687. As about MLS 249992.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.