This home is at 1309 Indian Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $239,000 and is listed with Emily Jones with Re/Max Realty Plus.
This home is truly a hidden gem of lakefront enjoyment on beautiful Lake Charlotte. It sits high and dry on almost one acre of waterfront land — both lake frontage and canal frontage with an extra vacant lot included to the right of the home.
The in-ground pool and screened pool cage is in excellent shape. The surrounding concrete patio has been freshly painted.
Built rock solid in 1974 with concrete block and stucco construction, this home features three large bedrooms, two updated bathrooms, and a centrally placed galley-style kitchen with stainless steel appliances and solid surface counter tops.
The spacious living and dining rooms incorporate amazing views of the pool and lake. The extra lot supplies a concrete home foundation that may be used for a boat, trailer, or RV parking.
The rear dock to the lake was rebuilt in 2017 by a previous owner. All of this is located on a quiet cul-de-sac neighborhood with no homeowner association fees or restrictions.
For more information, call Jones at 863-385-0077 or email emilyjones@remax.net. Ask about MLS 249456.
