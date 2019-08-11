This home is at 160 Lake Drive Blvd. in Sebring. It is priced for $374,900 and is listed with Cheryl Oxsalida with Re/Max Realty Plus.
Location! Location! Location! This three-bedroom, three-bath waterfront home is the perfect home for boaters, fisherman, golf lovers and bird watchers. This is possibly the best location in Sebring for many reasons.
It’s the perfect spot if you love Lake Jackson’s 3,500 acres of crystal-clear fresh water. It’s also the perfect location if you love playing golf, want the golf course view but don’t want any HOA fees or restrictions.
The view out the front window is Harder Hall’s 18-hole golf course. As you enter the house you look out the back at a white sandy beach and boat house. It is located right between Harder Hall Golf Course directly on Little Lake Jackson, on a very quiet street away from the traffic of the Lake Jackson homes.
Shielded from the winds of Big Lake Jackson, Little Lake Jackson is a more protected refuge for wildlife, providing 125 acres of great fishing with a variety of birds plus the Florida freshwater otter. The home has its own white sandy beach where you can sun bath, swim or net wild shiners. You’ll see schools of Minos and tilapia beds near the shoreline and around the dock during spawning season. Great fish to catch and eat.
Little Lake Jackson is connected to big Lake Jackson under the U.S. 27 bridge and is always accessible; it is a 3,500-acre clear water lake for all types of water sports with depths up to 30 feet. You have several restaurants you can boat to, a huge public boat ramp and park with white sandy beach and an abundance of fish including bass, crappie, catfish, bluegill, gar and more.
This home is a classic Florida concrete block home built in 1974 with 2,674 living square feet, with an open split floor plan, a formal living room (25 by 13) and a huge family room (30 by 14), a formal dining room (12 by 14) and a gourmet kitchen overlooking the lake.
In 2016 several additions were added like the huge concrete patio sun deck; a huge 21 by 27 screened porch; a new long dock built by Miller Marine with boat house and covered lounging deck; all new storm windows; a new sea wall; brand new ceramic wood plank tile flooring in all rooms except the third bedroom, which has 18-inch ceramic tiled floors and its own bathroom. There is no carpet in this house.
The home has huge picture windows in front with golf course view and huge picture windows in the family room and dining room with a view of the lake.
The kitchen is a 12 by 12 wrap-around kitchen with a view of lake and has an entire wall of pantry, half of which has the pull-out drawers. Lots and lots of cabinets and counter space makes this the ideal kitchen for those who love to cook and bake. The counter tops are ceramic tile squares with backsplash, plus there is a full size oven, microwave and a pass through to the dining room and a counter with bar stools.
The huge 18 by 13 master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a shower tub with a double vanity. The guest bath is convenient to the living room, family room and kitchen and a second bedroom. The second bedroom has a water view and is also a large 13 by 15.
All the window shades are the expensive roll-down energy efficient shades where you can see out but you can’t see in for energy efficiency. Ceiling fans are in all rooms. The property has a full irrigation system on the front and back along with RV parking and a huge two-car 24 by 24 garage with additional driveway parking for up to eight cars.
This spectacular lakefront home is in a secluded location between the golf course and lake, an aquatic paradise brimming with all types of water birds, your own beach and boat house on two lakes without all the traffic. This is an opportunity that comes once in a lifetime.
The price was just reduced. For more information, call Oxsalida at 863-214-3663, email cheryloxsalida@gmail.com or visit highlandscountyhomes.com. Ask about MLS 262607.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.