This home is at 1838 W. Dinner Lake Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $225,000 and is listed with Dawn Dell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This 1947 retro-style lake house on Dinner Lake is an outstanding value for waterfront property. The land is almost a full acre and is nicely landscaped with pineapples, large oak trees and easy maintenance plants.
The sandy white beach is approximately 125 of frontage on one of Highlands County’s sandy ridge bottom recreational lakes. This property has a dock already in place for your convenience too.
Dinner Lake is a 420-acre lake located in the heart of Sebring. It has an average depth of 10-22 feet and is perfect for swimming, skiing and fishing.
The home has 1,936 living square feet under air and 3,196 total square feet under roof. It features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, two-car carport and two extra storage areas off the back of the home.
Real hardwood floors are in the main living room, dining room and three guest bedrooms. New vinyl plank flooring is in the kitchen and carpet is in the family room and master bedroom.
The home has a metal roof for peace of mind too.
Many French doors and sliding glass doors access a screened-in lanai. This home is perfect Florida lakeside living. The property has a detached shed and a concrete pad used for boat storage or rv (it has water).
Property has amazing views of the lake and makes you feel like you are miles away from it all.
You can view all professional photos online at dawndell.com or call 863-381-0400 to schedule an appointment today. Ask about MLS 262907.
