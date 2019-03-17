This home is at 1170 Lake Lotela Drive in Avon Park. It is priced for $229,900 and is listed with Maureen Cool with Re/Max Realty Plus.
This spacious pool home is located in the Pinecrest Golf Course/Lake Lotela area, which is one of the best kept secrets of Highlands County. This home has so much to offer starting with a beautiful golf course view of the 8th green and 9th tee of the historic 1926 Donald Ross-designed Pinecrest Golf Course.
The neighborhood is built around Lake Lotela, the golf course and is nestled among estate homes. This charming three-bedroom, two-bath home has much to offer whether you are looking for a year-round home or a retiree retreat escaping the snow and storms of winter.
As you enter through the front door you will immediately notice the spacious living room/dining room combination, which flows nicely to the breakfast area and family room. Sliding glass doors from the living room and dining room open to the spacious lanai and pool area, which extends the living space and overlooks the backyard and golf course.
The 15-by-30 pool with a caged enclosure is ideal to cool off and relax after a morning of golf.
The kitchen has white cabinets and a step-up breakfast bar separating the living room, breakfast nook area and family room. The flow of the homes allows a lot of space for entertaining and making it easy to incorporate the lanai and pool area.
The spacious master bedroom will accommodate large furniture and has a walk-in closet plus an additional closet. The master bath offers a much desired step-in shower, spa tub, and dual-sink vanity. The split floor plan has two secondary, guest bedrooms with a shared hall/guest bathroom.
The home is tiled throughout the living area and the bedrooms have new carpet.
Exterior features include a circular driveway, plus a two-car driveway and a side-entry garage. The two-car garage offers room for a golf cart and storage.
The in-house laundry room opens to the garage and is conveniently located near the kitchen.
This home has been well maintained. The roof was replaced in 2017 along with the air-conditioning system. The exterior and interior was recently painted. Come take a look and get ready to enjoy the golfing life-style of this charming and friendly neighborhood. The championship golf courses, driving range, clubhouse and new restaurant are conveniently located for socializing with friends after a round of golf.
Take the virtual tour at TheCoolTeam.com or call Cool at 863-873-7243 or Lisa Kneram at 863-443-9276 to schedule a showing.
