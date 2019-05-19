This home is at 3516 Bristol St. in Sebring. It is priced for $130,000 and is listed with Bill and Cyndee Bryan with Re/Max Realtors Plus.
This nice property is located in the heart of Sebring Country Estates. The best thing to know about this property is that a whole house propane generator protects this home from ever being without power, air conditioning or ice! This feature is priceless during storm season and takes the worry out of losing a constant power supply for an oxygen tank or just when the power is out temporarily. The generator automatically kicks in upon the first sign of your power going out.
This home is a two-bedroom split floor plan with a large great room for your large screen television viewing. There is tile throughout the home with the exception of the guest bedroom.
There is a built-in china cabinet with custom lighting for all of your serving pieces or collections. The kitchen is a galley-style kitchen, which was fully remodeled and features Corian countertops. A large pantry can store all of your groceries and supplies. The nice pull-out shelves in the cabinets are great for your daily serving pieces. The kitchen was fully remodeled in 2013.
The dining room overlooks the screened porch as well as the large fenced yard that is complimented by a beautiful oak tree graciously shading the home.
There is plenty of storage space in this home. The one-car garage is complete with a washer and dryer.
There are storm shutters that can be removed or left year round for speedy protection from winds.
This home provides everything you need in a power crisis during the storm season. In bad weather, you will be so happy when you are living in this house. A large propane tank is underground to supply the whole house generator with the fuel to keep you cool at all times.
For more information, call Bill and Cyndee Bryan at 863-381-4092 or 863-381-6574, or visit bcbryan.com and cyndeebryan.com.
