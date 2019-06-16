This home is at 712 Garland Ave. in Sebring. It is priced for $199,900 and is listed with The Elliott Team with Keller Williams Realty.
Nestled on a large half acre lot, this Harder Hall home has so much to offer, starting with the maintenance-free brick exterior. The home has great curb appeal and plenty of parking as there is a paved four-car driveway and a large paved turn around too.
The inside of the home is just as gorgeous. You will immediately love the sprawling floor plan. Every single room is huge and the home has plenty of room for a large family or hosting large gathering with over 2,200 living square feet.
The living room itself is 25 by 25 and features a large bay window. The big, solid surface island kitchen has a beautiful mosaic tiled glass back splash, a modern stainless vent hood over the stove and a vegetable sink in addition to the main kitchen sink. It has lots of cabinets and counter space and an awesome pass through to the formal dining room, making entertaining a breeze. There is also a breakfast nook area in the kitchen too.
Storage is not an issue with this house as it has tons of closet storage – you won’t believe the closets throughout this home. There is a huge closet near the front door, the hallway leading down to the bedrooms is lined with closets and the master bedroom features four closets.
You will also love the storage space in the huge laundry/mud room, as well as the attached garage that will fit two cars and a golf cart.
Along the entire back of the house is a gigantic indoor/outdoor carpeted screened porch. The breakfast nook/kitchen, dining room and master bedroom all have direct access to the porch. What an awesome extension of your living space during cooler weather, or perfect for a hot tub and lots of patio furniture.
The master bedroom features tiled floors and a newly remodeled en-suite. You will love the solid surface double sinks and beautifully tiled shower.
Tile floors are throughout this home with the exception of one bedroom. The guest bath is large and features a unique square bathtub in addition to a separate dressing vanity. Even the guest bedrooms are huge, fitting a king bed with ease.
This is a beautiful home that has been extremely well maintained.
For more information or to schedule a private showing, contact The Elliott Team at 863-658-3780.
