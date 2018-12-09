This home is at 451 Black Bass Point in Lorida. It is priced for $209,900 and is listed with Janet Mennella with Paradise Real Estate International out of Jupiter.
Looking for a home with privacy and a beautiful piece of property? Look no further. This home is situated on .595 of an acre. This well-maintained, three-bedroom, two-bath, CBS home has an extra-large living room with a vaulted ceiling, is freshly painted with new wood-look plank vinyl flooring, and the kitchen is open to the dining room.
The screened lanai is accessible from the dining and living room. This home is move-in ready. The double garage is extra wide and deep enough to hold your bass boat and features a work bench, utility sink, and laundry area.
The driveway is extra-long to hold all your toys. On the property is a large carport and storage shed. The peaceful, scenic location presents magnificent views of Lake lstokpoga by way of the channel across the street.
Behind the backyard, a wooded area and 100 acres of farm land provide extra privacy. Enjoy lake access from two boat ramps a quarter mile in either direction. Sebring International speedway, 16 golf courses and, for the hunter, Okeechobee Outfitters are all in close proximity.
Come relax and entertain your guests in your gazebo, and watch the spectacular sunsets and natural beauty of the birds and wildlife. lstokpoga Shores is a quiet community and has no home owner’s association and is golf cart friendly.
For more information, call Mennella at 561-252-0667 or email JanetMennella@gmail.com. Ask about MLS 249009.
