Editor’s note: This column first published Aug. 12, 2018.
When looking for a professional Realtor to list their home, a good number of home sellers focus on the interior of the home, making sure it is organized, clean and appealing. Sellers are convinced that the buyer’s main focus is the interior of the home, where they will be the majority of their time on a daily basis.
Let’s not forget the list of possible reasons a buyer may express interest in a property. Typically it starts with the neighborhood, the location of the home within the area, reputation of the neighborhood, accessibility to services and more. Buyers will consider all of these things when selecting a home; this is important because these are permanent facts that are not likely to change about the home.
Sellers tend to forget the buyer’s first real impression of a home is how your property exterior is properly groomed, reflecting the seller cares enough to invest in landscaping that enhances the architecture of the property. A common observation of a buyer is, if the seller invests in the exterior presentation I have no doubt the property is to be in excellent condition.
Sellers, understand that buyers who form a favorable opinion of a property even before they step inside the home are more likely to make a fair offer of the property. For some properties, landscaping can make or break a deal. Unless you’re selling a real fixer-upper, your home’s yard is an important part of the real estate equation.
If you’re looking to put your home on the market, or you’ve already listed and you haven’t had a lot of interest, use these quick and easy landscaping tips to help your property stand out from all the others.
If your home has a yard, don’t be afraid of adding accents with pops of color. Many buyers prefer a nice green lawn; if you don’t have a sprinkler system, your local home improvement store will have easy-to-use and affordable sprinkler units you can hook up to a garden hose to help revive any dying grass (unless you live in an area where water usage summer is limited).
You can also add color with flower pots: plastic or terra cotta pots filled with annuals are an easy, cheap and quick way to spruce up a drab entryway, driveway or front porch. You don’t have to go overboard, one or two pots can do wonders. Sometimes a landscape or outdoor area doesn’t need a complete overhaul to look brand new.
When it comes to decks, fences, driveways, and any other outdoor surface that can accumulate dirt and grime, an easy way to freshen things up is with a good pressure wash. Pressure washing is cleaning a surface with a powerful stream of high-pressure water, much stronger than a typical garden hose. The water is strong enough to get rid of months and even years worth of dirt and debris on wood, masonry, brick and concrete.
You don’t have to go out and buy a pressure washer — many home improvement stores rent them out, and for the cost of the rental and a couple hours of your time, your home could look like new! It’s important to note that you will want to test the pressure on the washer prior to spraying your home since very high pressure can remove worn paint.
Take in consideration the windows and side moldings. While it’s highly unlikely you’ll have many people come and view your home at night, an interested buyer will take time to see how dark your entrance is along with the surroundings of the home. An easy solution is to add lights to your current landscape. Whether it’s adding a new outdoor lamp, or putting in walkway or path lights (solar ones are readily available and environmentally friendly), buyers love to see little details put into homes.
Pathway lights are often overlooked by homeowners, but a home with outdoor lighting will always speak volumes to potential buyers. Spotlights are also a great and easy addition — LEDs can highlight specific areas, and complete units can be found for under $30.
A nice manicured yard always rates highly among buyers. But if half of your yard is dead, despite being landscaped, it’s a good idea to ditch the dead plants. Take a couple of minutes each day to check out your yard, grass, flower beds, pots, etc. and pull out anything that’s dying or dead.While it’s definitely a plus to have flowers and shrubs, if they’re dead, you’re better off getting rid of them than keeping them around because dead plants do not add to a landscape.
Flower beds are a great focal point for any yard, especially when they’re a real show stopper. But if your beds look weathered or rough, they can be a definite turn off to potential buyers. An easy, affordable and sure fire way to spruce up a tired flower bed is by adding new mulch or other ground covers like bark chips or gravel to help make the beds look fresh and new. A yard that has fresh mulch will always draw in a buyer’s eye because the yard looks put together and cared for.
Sellers, keep in mind that you are to up keep the original presentation until title has been transferred; sometimes sellers tends to believe that because they are scheduled to close it is the buyer’s responsibility and they stop caring about the upkeep of the yard. This would be wrong. The property needs to be delivered in the same or better condition than the first day the buyer decided to purchase the home. This means no trash, rubbish or waste is to be left inside or outside of the home.
