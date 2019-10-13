Jerrold H. Witt

Jerrold Henry Witt, 77, passed peacefully on Oct. 8, 2019.

He was born on Oct. 20, 1941 in Benton Harbor, Michigan to Dorothy (Hafer) Witt and Henry C. Witt.

Jerry served in the U.S. Army from 1964-1970; from 1964-1966 he was stationed in Fort Knox, Kentucky. Jerry retired from Bendix Corporation in St. Joseph, Michigan in 1992. In 2004 Jerry and Barb moved to Lake Placid, Florida where Jerry could spend his days fishing and golfing.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Barbara; sister, Janet Wilson (Joseph); children, David Boomer (Laura), Julie Mangold (Robert) and Deborah Stewart (David). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A military honor service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date.

