This home is at 525 Lake Blue Drive in Lake Placid. It is priced for $229,900 and is listed with The Elliot Team with Keller Williams Realty.
This large Lake Blue waterfront home offers so much living space and gorgeous waterfront views from nearly every room! The possibilities for this home are endless.
When you drive up it appears to be one level, however it features a fully finished walkout too. The double door main entry level boasts two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.
The home has a news, stunning granite kitchen with lots of room for a large butcher block island. The kitchen has a pass through window to the screened porch.
A deck spans the entire back of the house and overlooks the lake and on each side of this expansive deck is a screened porch.
The large living room has vaulted ceilings and brick fireplace. Pocket doors close off the living room, making this the perfect set up to entertain.
The master bedroom is huge and has a large en-suite with private dressing room and a master closet that is 24 by 9, which has tons of storage space.
Whether your family is large or you are looking for in-law quarters, or a separate rental space, the finished downstairs features another full kitchen, living room, three bedrooms and full bath. It also has a screened porch and access to the backyard and the lake.
An attached two-car garage also houses the laundry hook up. In total you will enjoy more than 3,800 square feet of living space.
You will not find another lake home priced at just $60 per square foot — its unheard of!
For more information, call The Elliott Team 863-658-3780.
