This home is at 1509 Lake Clay Drive in Lake Placid. It is priced for $259,900 and is listed with Sue Clark with Lake and Land Realty of Highlands Inc.
This awesome home has more than 2,400 square feet. Walking into this home, you would think it is brand new construction and basically, and it just about is.
This three-bedroom, two-bath, two-car garage home has been totally remodeled and is just three houses down from the entrance to Lake Clay. The split floor plan includes a huge great room overlooking the beautiful backyard.
The home has formal living and dining rooms, a kitchen that opens to the great room, a large utility room, plus a separate bonus room and a screened-in back porch.
The list of upgrades is long: new roof in 2016; new laminate flooring throughout the home (no carpet); new kitchen and bath cabinets with soft close doors and drawers, granite counters, plumbing and light fixtures throughout the home; stainless stove and microwave; newer refrigerator and dishwasher. Also new are the comfort height toilets, new water filtration system, well pump and booster pump.
The home has been freshly painted inside and out, so there is nothing you need to do to this home — it’s just move-in ready for your pleasure and enjoyment.
For more information, call Clark at 863-441-0969, email SueSellsLakePlacid@gmail.com or visit lakeandlandrealtyco.com. Ask about MLS 262858.
