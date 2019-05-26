This home is at 3650 Lakeview Drive on Lake Jackson in Sebring. It is priced for $575,000 and listed with Maureen Cool with Re/Max Realty Plus.
Just imagine family gatherings on the lake, having a glass of wine on the dock, or sitting around a beautiful outdoor fireplace. This can happen at your new lake home on Lake Jackson. This home is situated on approximately one acre with 100 feet of lakefront property.
The home is updated in so many ways; All you have to do is move in and make it your own. Under air there is 3,654 square feet of living space with a formal living room, dining room, family room and loft plus four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Gorgeous trees and landscaping set the stage for this warm and inviting home.
The exterior is brick is easy maintenance and the home has a two-car attached garage. You will love the outdoor lighting under the trees.
Enter the home into the foyer. To the left is the living room with lots of window for an abundance of natural light and panoramic lake views. Double leaded glass doors open to the dining room. The extraordinary kitchen is designed for everyday life and has all the details a chef will desire — two ovens — one wall oven and one convection oven with flat surface burners. There is lots of counter space, stainless steel appliances, an additional small kid’s refrigerator, triple basin stainless sink and a large pantry. The cabinets are white with solid surface countertops and a tiled backsplash.
The kitchen features a banquette booth for casual meals with a bay window overlooking the lanai. The kitchen is the perfect gathering room as it extends to the family room. More detail includes a wall of built-in cabinets for storage and display in the family room. Open the French doors to the lanai and extend the living space and bring the outdoors in.
The master suite is spacious yet sophisticated and cozy. It features French doors that open to the lanai. The master bathroom is a calming retreat to relax and unwind with a large soak tub, dual sink vanity, and walk-in shower. There is plenty of room in the walk-in master closet.
Two generously sized secondary bedrooms are on the first floor. The downstairs laundry is conveniently located near the bedrooms.
A staircase from the family room leads to the spacious loft with a living area offering a stunning lake view. The loft is L-shaped with a cozy spot for a reading nook. In addition there is a guest bedroom with a private bathroom. The loft looks down to the family room and kitchen area.
The home features wood flooring throughout and plantations shutters. All bathrooms have granite and the showers are glass enclosed with stylish tiles.
The entertainment heart of this home is the 20 by 40 screened porch. Just imagine gatherings and parties on your beautiful screened lanai. The bar is the ideal spot for sitting and watching football in the fall with family and friends. The outdoor kitchen boasts an Alfresco industrial grill and hood with all the bells and whistles, plus separate gas burners. Also included are granite countertops, refrigerator, and a wine cooler. The focal point of the lanai is the beautiful brick gas fireplace.
The large backyard is fenced and has a 20 by 30 pole barn for covered storage for boats.
The large dock has a covered and open activity deck with a swing to enjoy relaxing moments lakeside. The dock also includes a covered boat slip with an electric boat lift for easy access to the lake and some of the best bass fishing in central Florida. Lake Jackson is a 3,200-acre clear, sand bottom lake with a 10-mile walking, multipurpose path around the lake.
Don’t miss this opportunity to own a spacious, move-in ready home on Lake Jackson. It is perfect for year-round living or as a weekend lake house. Lake Jackson is centrally located and is about two hours to everywhere – Treasure Coast, Southwest Florida, South Florida, Tampa Bay area or Orlando.
This home has made a lot of beautiful memories over the years. The current owner is now looking to pass it on to new owners who want to make their own fun lake home memories.
For more information, call or text Cool 863 873-7243 or visit TheCoolTeam.com. Search for MLS 263541.
