This home is at 4630 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $224,900 and is listed with The Elliott Team with Keller Williams Realty of Highlands County.
Picturesque sunrises are a staple on the shores of Lake Jackson. Whether you are looking for a year-round residence, a winter retreat, or a weekend lake house on Sebring's most popular lake, this home is sure to please.
This is a lovely two-bedroom, two-bath home with an attached one-car garage. You will enjoy a large spacious yard in addition to over 66 feet of frontage on the lake with a like-new dock. The dock features extensive updates.
This water frontage is the perfect spot to beat the Florida heat, boat, fish, barbecue, and even have a front row seat to the 4th of July fireworks without fighting the crowd.
Inside you will love the spacious floor plan, which offers nearly 1,200 square feet of living space. The amazing, nostalgic terrazzo tile floors are in stellar condition.
A fully applianced kitchen overlooks the dining area and the home has a large, spacious living room. The freshly painted interior really makes this home shine.
It has a brand new roof and a new driveway. This lake home is move-in ready, just in time for summer and it is priced to sell.
For more information, call The Elliott Team at 863-658-3780.
