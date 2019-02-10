This home is at 540 Catfish Creek Road in Lake Placid. It is priced for $329,900 and is listed with Sue Clark with Lake and Land Realty of Highlands Inc.
Location, location, location!! This home is on the first and best canal to Lake June! Want to live the Florida vacation lifestyle all year long? This home is light, bright and perfect for the family who enjoys spending time on the water. Come an see this truly exceptional home and property. It is a rare find, with two properties being sold as one package.
This Hoz Compton built home is great for today’s open concept living, making entertaining a breeze. It boasts a comfortable bedroom set up with split plan, giving you all the space you need for yourself and family or visiting friends.
It’s a pleasure to make meals in this kitchen with the ample counter tops and abundant cabinets.
The huge master bedroom as en-suite bathroom and a Large walk-in closet.
Need space? Check out the abundant storage throughout the entire house and garage/workshop area.
There is new vinyl plank flooring in both bedrooms and also in the family room.
You will be delighted with the beautiful views out the entire windowed room overlooking the backyard and canal, seeing Florida wildlife and many different kinds of birds. You’ll love the outside with plenty of room for beautiful gardens. There are already citrus trees and many ornamental trees and bushes.
This home features a concrete block seawall along both lots. There are two large roofed and guttered boat docks with one boat lift under one boathouse and the other bay used for jet skis. Electric and water go to the dock.
There is a new roof on the house and boat house, done in 2016. It is a delight to sit and enjoy a cool glass of lemonade or sweet tea in the breezeway that attaches the house to the workshop/one car garage and RV garage.
In addition to fishing, Lake June also features water sports, swimming and recreational boating. It is over 3700 acres of water with a maximum depth of 40 feet. Lake June fishes well all year and is a well documented FWC Trophy Catch lake for large mouth bass. In addition to large mouth bass, Lake June is home to crappie, shellcracker, bluegill, bream, pickerel, catfish and bait fish. The entire western shore of Lake June is bordered by a state park.
In 2012, Reader’s Digest named Lake Placid “America’s Most Interesting Town.” Lake Placid, being centrally located, is about 1.5 hours to either coast and approximately 2 hours from Orlando. One of Florida’s prettiest small towns, Lake Placid is proud of the nearly 50 outdoor murals adorning its downtown buildings depicting the history of the area. Known as the Caladium Capital of the World, Lake Placid’s attractions include 27 freshwater lake, Toby’s Clown School and a small-town charm that people love.
For more information, call Clark at 863-441-0969.
