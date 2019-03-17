This home is at 211 Lakerim Court in Lake Placid. It is priced for $395,000 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
What an amazing view! Located right on Lake June, this fantastic four-bedroom, three-bath, two-car garage home is perfect for the family who enjoys spending time on the water.
You will step inside to find this home has been updated and upgraded throughout. The living area flooring is a tasteful wood laminate, which gives the open floor plan a rich feel. The large living room, at 14 by 25, will allow several different seating options.
The family room continues with the wood laminate flooring and has a fabulous view of Lake June from its large windows. It is separated from the kitchen by a breakfast bar making it a convenient location for a quick snack.
With plenty of room for all the cooks, this spacious kitchen has been updated boasting white cabinets and granite counter tops. You have a wonderful view of the lake while standing at your kitchen sink overlooking the family room.
The owner’s suite has been updated with newer carpeting and double sinks with granite tops. You’ll relax in the oversized jetted tub. There are three other bedrooms giving you plenty of room for family and guests. Two of the bathrooms share a Jack and Jill bath and there’s a fourth bedroom and third bath.
As nice as this home is inside, you’ll find yourself drawn to the outside. Lake June is one of the nicest lakes around and you’re living right on it. You’ll enjoy cook-outs on your patio overlooking the lake, or for the boating enthusiasts, you’ll have your very own dock and covered area to protect your boat from the elements just steps from your door. What could be better than that?
Built in 1970 but extensively updated, this home has 2,280 square feet of living area with 2,900 total square feet. It is situated directly lakefront on a quarter acre lot in the Placid Lakes community. When you’re not enjoying yourself on the lake, you’re just a short cart ride from the Placid Lakes Country Club.
For more information or to schedule a private showing, call Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net or call Reed at 863-381-6575.
