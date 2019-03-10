This home is at 129 Brentwood Drive North in Lake Placid. It is priced for $205,500 and is listed with Laura Shirley with Re/Max Realty Plus.
Lake Placid has been called many places, “The Town of Murals,” “The Caladium Capital of the World,” and “The Hidden Secret.” This development is one that many seek to reside in due to its community lifestyle.
This lovely home in Tomoka Heights, a 55-plus community, has been totally renovated from top to bottom! The front entrance has been expanded and extra 150 square feet to provide you with more air-conditioned space.
There is new 24-by-24-inch porcelain tile throughout the main living/kitchen/dining area and in the closed-in sun room.
The master bedroom has wood plank tile throughout. The redesigned master bath has an all new double-sink vanity area with a soaker tub separate from the new shower area with Kohler fixtures and a walk-in closet.
A guest room is very spacious with enough space for a king size bed, and it has a walk-in closet. The home’s main bathroom has been redesigned and has all new tile on the walls and floor. Both bathrooms have brand new vanities with Kohler fixtures as well.
You will love the open concept kitchen with gorgeous granite counter tops, white tiled back splash and brand new top-of-the-line black stainless Samsung appliances that any cook would want.
If you like to entertain the living room and dining room is open to the kitchen and the newly closed-in sun room. The sun room has atrium doors and windows to enjoy the lush back yard.
The front entrance and the rear sun room have been leveled so there is no step down. The new family/sun room has four beautiful hurricane windows, and new atrium doors. The lush back yard has been newly landscaped.
The mechanics of the home include a brand new Rheem air-conditioning system that is less than a year old, with 10 year warranty; a sprinkler system that is two years old; and a water heater that is three years old. The exterior walls were all insulated during renovation. The home has been painted inside and out within the past three months.
There is nothing to do but bring your clothes. The seller is very motivated and moving out of the area.
For more information, call Shirley at 863-441-4742.
