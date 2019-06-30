This home is at 5318 N. Huckleberry Lake Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $294,000 by The Elliott Team with Keller Williams Realty.
What better way to enjoy the Florida lifestyle than to own your very own waterfront home? This beauty is located directly on the shores of Lake Huckleberry — quite possibly one of Sebring’s best kept secrets!
Enjoy skiing, fishing, boating, jet-skiing, windsurfing, paddle boarding, swimming and more right from your own backyard. With 76 feet of cleared white sandy beach and a seawall, your friends and family will want you to host the holidays at your house. Not to mention, the property has a dock and boathouse with electric lift and metal roof. And that is just the outside!
Wait until you see what the inside has to offer. This home has plenty of room for a large family and for entertaining; there is over 2,400 square feet of living space, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Nearly every room offers incredible water views!
Tile floors or wood laminate are throughout the home with the exception of the carpeted bedrooms. The split floor plan gives the master bedroom its very own “wing” of the house.
The master bedroom features a huge walk-in closet that wraps around (an L shape) and a private en-suite with newer vanity and solid surface top.
The master bedroom also features direct access to the huge bonus room that would be a perfect game room — plenty big enough for a regulation size pool table and additional furniture. The possibilities for this space are endless.
Just beyond this bonus space is a huge 16 by 33 screened porch overlooking the water. There is both a living room and a large family room with a huge picture window that also overlooks the water.
The home also has a formal dining area and a breakfast nook. You will love the newly renovated granite kitchen that has a convenient pass through to the game room. Two breakfast bars and fully applianced make this the perfect space to entertain.
The best part about this kitchen is not only is it set up so you can still be included if you are cooking or meal prepping but you might find it difficult to get anything done with the million dollar waterfront views you have right from the kitchen sink.
Two additional bedrooms and a guest bath are on the opposite side of the house. The home has an indoor laundry room with cabinets for additional storage, a large two-car garage, screened entry and more.
Be sure to take a look at this gem today! For more information, call The Elliott Team at 873-658-3780.
