This home is at 603 Lake Blue Drive in Lake Placid. It is priced for $247,900 and is listed with Dawn Dell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Want resort-style lake living everyday? This property gives you the island feel right here in the heart of Lake Placid. The property sits on the sandy shores of Lake Blue in Lake Placid and is just shy of a half acre of land and over 100 feet of water frontage.
The home is a classic with architectural characteristics of a retro Florida property. Do not be fooled by the age of the home, which was built in 1955. This home has been nicely renovated to keep some of the original feel with some modern remodeling.
It features 2,362 square feet of living space under air and a total of 2,429 under roof for the main house square footage. Some of the outstanding characteristics are the wood beam cathedral ceilings in the main living space, roof line and front elevation view.
The home has three bedrooms, two baths, an additional bonus room, main living room and family room shared with dining room plus the expansive rear screened-in porch. The floor plan allows for this home to actually have several living areas. The bonus room with fireplace, which is capped off and not working, has French doors that lead out to a private veranda area.
The master bedroom has an additional sitting area and could convert the master closet into a true master bath area. Your vision is limitless when comes to what you can do.
The third bedroom has water views and could be combined with the bonus room space as a separate living area and entrances.
The bathrooms have all been updated and have very nice fixtures and vanities. All the flooring in the home is wood tile for ease and convenience of cleaning and lake living.
The kitchen is equipped with lots of cabinet space and you can make this your own with some minor modifications.
The living room has French doors across the back of the home opening up to the rear screened-in porch with tongue and groove wood beams and floors. This is an excellent place to sit and relax while watching the trees sway in the breeze.
There is an outdoor shower with a private setting perfect for after swimming in the sandy ridge bottom lake. A detached workshop area is complete with a working sauna. There is an additional shed.
The property is nicely landscaped and enhances the overall look of the home. The metal roof adds to your peace of mind and there is a brand new air conditioner.
If you are looking for a lakehouse get away or some place to reside full time and want to look at the lake, this is a must see and put it on your short list. Lake Blue is small 14-acre private lake just on the northeast end of Lake Placid. The property is close and convenient to everything around.
For more information, call 863-381-0400. Ask about MLS 262556. View all the professional photos at dawndell.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.