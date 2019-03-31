If you are a gardener and you have lived anywhere else, you realize pretty quickly that Florida is different. The weather, the bugs and a whole lot of other gardening issues add to the difficulty.
The key to these differences from other places is Florida’s unique environment. Learning to work within Florida’s specialize ecosystems takes special measures. We often look at gardening from the perspective of how it affects our outcomes and not how our cultural practices affect our environment.
We can now combine those two goals and protect the environment while we keep a beautiful yard.
In Florida we call it Florida-Friendly Landscaping. Part of the University of Florida’s Yards and Neighborhoods program, it was developed to address environmentally safe methods to landscape and maintain your yard.
In 1981 the state of Colorado developed Xeriscaping based mostly on using drought resistant plants and conserving water. Xeriscaping soon became associated with cactus like plants and rocks and sometimes misrepresented as Zeroscape which sounded like xeriscape.
The need to separate Florida’s specialized issues from the term Xeriscaping brought about the development of Florida-Friendly Landscaping.
Florida-Friendly Landscaping is based on nine principles; most of which deals with protecting water. Although it may seems that Florida has a lot of water, it’s mainly water quality that gives us concern.
You’ve probably heard of the water problems to the south in Lake Okeechobee and other coastal tributaries. Most of these problems involve algae blooms which come from nutrient overloads. These nutrient come from a lot of sources and Florida-Friendly Landscaping is designed to minimize these impacts while you create a beautiful yard.
Do you have a plant question? The Master Gardeners are on standby at the UF/IFAS Extension office at 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring, between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call the Highlands County Extension office at 863-402-6540.
Check me out on Facebook at Hometown Gardener or email me at davidaustin@ufl.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.