Step outside your door — day or night — and chances are you’ll observe a scattering of small creatures. If you’re creature-friendly your response is probably a smile and nod, already aware of the many benefits these diminutive vertebrates provide. If you’re not as happy to see the skirting about of small slithery things, maybe knowing what they are will help alleviate some of the fear and loathing.
During daylight hours the small lizards scurrying away when you step outdoors are most likely the introduced brown anole. A non-native species, like most of us it has found Florida quite to its liking. The balmy temperatures and abundant food make our region the perfect place to reside. Since being introduced into Florida, it has become the most abundant lizard in the state and continues to push northward. Now seen into South Georgia, these prolific critters establish into both urban and rural areas readily.
Our native green anoles have experienced competition for the same limited food and habitat resources from these well-established invaders and in South Florida, a variety of other exotic lizards, like the curly-tailed, have completely taken over. Native green anoles are climbers and so you will most likely find them up in the vegetation around your home or clinging to tree branches.
They will vary in shading from brown to bright green and are sometimes referred to as a chameleon due to this. Not a true chameleon, they are the only native anole in the United States.
Mostly active in daylight hours, you will see both species of anoles posturing, doing push-ups and communicating via use of their colorful “throat fan.” When darkness comes, you may sometimes discover anoles sleeping in your hanging plants or clinging to shrubbery, eyes tightly closed at rest. At night, the lizards you see zipping after bugs around your porch lights are another introduced species.
The Indo-Pacific House and Mediterranean geckos are easy to spot as they congregate around artificial lights to dine on flying insects and spiders. Their specially-equipped toe pads transport them across the ceiling and up and down walls with stunning ease. Microscopic hairs called setae on the soles of their feet create a physical bond on surfaces by way of electrons from the feet hair interacting with electrons from the wall, window or other surface. This fascinating electromagnetic attraction has been studied and tapped for new adhesives, cling wrap and more.
Turn on your porch light and scan overhead to determine if your resident geckos are the smooth, pinkish-skinned Indo-Pacific or the bumpy, warty Mediterranean geckos. Both can be found in our region, well-established despite hailing from afar. If you look carefully you may see the round circle of one or two eggs within the translucent-skinned abdomen. Indo-Pacific geckos are astounding in another way too — they are unisexual. Reproducing via parthenogenesis, their eggs develop unfertilized.
Getting rid of lizards is a foolhardy endeavor as they are abundant beyond measure. Fantastic insect control, try to appreciate their never-ending appetite for otherwise pesky bugs. If nothing else, perhaps come to appreciate how they’ve managed to adapt and settle in just as we have in Central Florida.
