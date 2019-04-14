This home is at 3102 Sugar Pine Circle in Sebring. It is priced for $151,5000 and listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus.
This two-bedroom, two-bath home with a two-car garage is being sold mostly furnished and is in Golf Hammock/Cormorant Point. Cormorant Point is a 55-plus community and offers beautifully maintained homes.
This home offers an open floor plan with cathedral ceiling in the living and dining room. The front family room has windows all along the front, which provides a panoramic view of the pond across the street and makes the room an ideal spot for television watching or just relaxing with a good book.
The living and dining room combination is a great place for entertaining with access to the kitchen and an open bar area.
The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, a king size bed, dresser, nightstand and a nice walk-in closet. The attached bath has tile flooring, a single sink vanity and walk-in tiled shower with glass shower doors and grab bars.
The guest bedroom has access directly to the guest bath. The bedroom includes a large closet with mirrored bifold doors, and the twin beds and desk are included. The guest bath can also be accessed through an open hall area. It has a tub/shower combination with a single-sink vanity.
The kitchen is open and offers plenty of cabinets and counter space. The oak cabinets have lighter mica countertops and there is a center island with breakfast bar. The kitchen also includes cove lighting and a pantry. Just off the kitchen is the enclosed porch, which includes a wall unit air-conditioning and heating system, vinyl windows and room for entertaining.
This home offers a two-car garage and includes washer, dryer and wash tub sink. The water heater was replaced in 2015 and the roof was replaced in 2007. This home has great curb appeal with concrete curbing around landscape beds, lighted flag pole, gutters and irrigation.
The yearly homeowners association fee for Golf Hammock is $375 and the maintenance fee for Cormorant Point is $270 per quarter.
For more information or to make an appointment to preview this home, call Kevin and Teresa Bock at 863-381-9063 or 863-381-7884, or email Teresa@TeresaBock.com. Ask about MLS 262117.
