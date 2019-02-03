This home is at 2808 Wynstone Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $475,000 and is listed with Dawn Dell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This luxurious, four-bedroom, three-bath, pool home with pond views is in the desirable Country Club of Sebring. From the moment you pull up you realize this home has just about everything you could ask for and then some.
The exterior of the home has tropical landscaping enhanced by the concrete curbing and accent rock. The walkway was resurfaced and has an island feel.
Walk in through the new front doors and see the soaring high ceilings with lots of natural lighting and transom windows throughout. The sparkling pool and pond views will amaze you immediately. Then you can turn your attention to the details in this completely remodeled home.
There is porcelain tile in the grand foyer, formal living room, dining room, kitchen and family room. All of these rooms are open concept yet have a defined feeling of being separate rooms.
The remote gas fire place in the living room is the focal point and has all new stacking brick with built-ins surrounding it. There are sliding glass doors that allow you access the large lanai area, which is the perfect space for entertaining.
The kitchen is truly the heart of this home. It was completely remodeled in 2014 to include solid quartz counter tops, Kraftmaid wood soft closing doors, enhanced lighting package and all new hardware plus faucets. The kitchen overlooks the family room, which has matching a built-in Kraftmaid TV console, plantation shutters and sliding glass doors that open to the lanai.
The formal dining room has a fisheye window and new light fixture. It is large enough for the whole family or cozy enough for a romantic dinner for two.
This home features over 2,700 living square footage (under air/heat) and over 3,700 total square footage (under roof). There are four spacious bedrooms with an en-suite fit for a king. The en-suite master bathroom was gutted and has an all-new vanity, tile, walk-in shower with two rain shower heads, new toilet, upgraded vanity with quartz counter tops and air bubble deep soaker tub.
Another en-suite is complete with its own completely renovated bathroom and the additional two bedrooms share with the pool bath.
The pool has a new heater and brand new screens on the cage. There is plenty of room for everyone in the pool area. The exterior area of the pool has brick pavers leading around and lush landscaping.
There is an in-house laundry area leading out to the over sized two-plus car garage, which is the perfect space for cars, a golf cart and a little room to spare.
The lot next door is also available outside of this sale but could be added to your homestead to give you more room.
The community features a Ron Garl design must-play golf course, a clubhouse, pool and other amenities are offered.
For more information, call Dell at 863-381-0400 or visit dawndell.com. Search for MLS 260640.
