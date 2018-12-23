This home is at 3600 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $695,000 and is listed with Maureen Cool with Re/Max Realty Plus.
This luxury custom pool home was built in 2005 and is on a 24,360 square foot lot with 120 feet of lakefront. This gorgeous two-story home was recently renovated and loaded with upgrades, designer finishes and freshly painted neutral colors throughout.
The home boasts four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a home office, family room and media room with 4,944 living square feet under air conditioning and 6,160 total square feet, including the oversized three-car garage, porches, lanai and two upstairs balconies.
This home is move-in ready with a versatile floor plan which is very flexible and has the potential for six bedrooms.
A walkway leads to the front entry and opens into the home through newly installed double etched glass doors with matching sidelights. The large foyer has an atrium with the oak staircase creating an open, spacious feel the minute you enter the home.
The large foyer flows nicely to the living room to the right and dining room straight ahead. You will love the cozy reading nook under the stairs. Large double doors open from the foyer to a screen porch overlooking the lake for great breezes and to bring the outdoors in.
The flow of the floor plan was designed for entertaining. The living room has a stone fireplace and windows offering 180-degree view of Lake Jackson. The space is open with a breakfast bar separating the living room from the gourmet kitchen.
The kitchen has a center island, lots of counter top space for food prep and serving, a coffee station, plus new GE stainless-steel appliances. The cabinets features many glass front doors for display. There is also a breakfast space to accommodate a large table.
Another bar separates the spacious dining room and there is also a wet bar that is perfect when entertaining guests. French doors open to the lanai and caged pool area.
Downstairs also includes a beautiful private master retreat, with an office alcove and private door opening to the pool area. The master suite is elegant with a tray ceiling and cove lighting. The wood look tiled flooring was recently installed.
The spacious master bath includes a walk-in shower, soak tub, dual sink vanity, toilet closet and oversized walk-in closet with custom storage.
Downstairs also has a home office and a guest suite with private bathroom. A spacious half bath also serves as a pool bath. The large laundry room is conveniently located downstairs.
For more information, call Cool at 863-873-7243, email maureen@acoolrealtor.com or visit TheCoolTeam.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.