This home is at 2881 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $625,000 and is listed with Maureen Cool with Re/Max Realty Plus.
Luxury meets the lake house lifestyle in this elegant four-bedroom, three-and-one-half bath home. Located on the north shore of beautiful Lake Jackson, the home is situated on approximately one acre with 90 feet of lakefront. It has a southern exposure, which allows for both a stunning and picturesque sunrise and sunset view depending on the time of year.
The home has 3,874 living square feet under air and 5,765 total square feet under roof including porches, a 36 by 30 three-car detached garage and covered breezeway connecting the garage to the home.
From the moment you arrive you will appreciate the long driveway, which circles at the front entrance to the home. This custom home was built in 1989 and includes two renovations, one extensive renovation in 2014 and interior upgrades in 2016.
Renovations and additions in 2014 include construction of the oversized three-car garage, covered breezeway from the home to the garage, a new front exterior and facade plus a lakeside deck. The roof was also replaced in 2014.
Elegance awaits you as you enter the home into the foyer through the double doors with beveled glass. You will immediately notice the beautiful Lake Jackson view.
Luxury features in the home include high ceilings soaring throughout the home, amaretto colored stained hardwood flooring with alternating wide and narrow planks, crown molding, wide baseboards and plantation shutters on windows and most sliding glass doors.
From the living room a wall of sliding glass doors opens to the southern-style porch overlooking the lake, backyard and stately oak trees. The dining room is to the left of the front entry.
Moving past the dining room you enter the heart of the home into the open family room. A pocket door between the dining room and kitchen offers privacy when entertaining.
The family room features an open kitchen, casual dining space with built-in cabinets and a large gathering space. The kitchen has white cabinets, food prep island and breakfast counter. It was updated with quartz counter tops, white subway tile backsplash, a farmhouse double bowl sink, fixtures and hardware. The appliances are GE Café stainless steel appliances and include the range oven and single built-in oven.
The laundry room/butler’s pantry have matching quartz counters and backsplash. This area has space for a second refrigerator and can serve as butler’s pantry. The laundry room has a side door exit to the covered breezeway connecting the house to the garage, which is ideal after a trip to the grocery store.
During the second renovation, hardwood flooring was installed throughout the home and the entire interior was painted in a neutral color.
The focal point of the family room is the beautiful custom floor to ceiling coral slab faced fireplace flanked by a wall of white built-in cabinets for display and storage. Above the built-in and the sliders to the porch are high picture double paned windows for a tropical view. These were installed in 2016.
Glass sliders offer easy access to the porch from the family room and kitchen along with a pass-through window from the kitchen.
The home is tri-level. Step up to the secluded spacious master suite with a private setting overlooking the lake. A wall of glass sliders with sliding plantation shutters opens to your private balcony. Imagine enjoying a morning cup of coffee and sunrise from this private spot.
The spa-quality deluxe en-suite has a large walk-in shower with an updated glass enclosure, quartz counters for the dual sink vanity, jetted soak tub and marble flooring. There is plenty of space in the large walk-in custom closet.
From the main level family room, step down to the secondary bedrooms, both overlooking the lake. The bathrooms on this level are ideal with a Jack-and-Jill setup. There are two vanity/toilet rooms that share a tub/shower room.
One vanity area has access from the hall and serves as a guest/hall bathroom. One bedroom has a private entrance to the second vanity area.
The second bedroom is extra-large and has flexible uses. Originally this was two bedrooms converted to one large bedroom in the renovation. It can be easily changed back to two bedrooms making this a five-bedroom home.
The third bedroom offers lake views and sliding glass doors with plantation shutters opening to an outdoor covered porch.
Back on the main level to the left of the family room is the fourth bedroom/guest suite with private full bath. This large space can be used as an optional master suite on the main living level, in-law suite, or nanny’s quarter. For the owner who telecommutes, this ideal for a home office and includes a private entrance from outside.
The covered back porch with a side canvas awning overlooks the backyard and lakeside deck. This deck is large for lakeside activities and entertaining.
The lakeside has a concrete seawall and steps for easy access to the lake. Under the deck is locked storage for paddle boards or kayaks.
Lake Jackson is a 3,212-acres, clean, clear sand bottom lake offering bass and speck fishing and water sports. If you cycle, walk or run, Lake Jackson has a continuous 10-mile sidewalk and bike lane around the lake for your use and enjoyment. Start living the lake lifestyle and create lifelong memories with your family and friends.
This beautiful home is move in ready and a must see for the discerning buyer.
For more information, call Cool at 863-873-7243 or visit TheCoolTeam.com to view the virtual tour and photos.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.