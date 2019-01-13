This home is at 327 Catfish Creek Road in Lake Placid. It is priced for $725,000 and is listed with Dawn Dell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Never will you come upon a home like this three-bedroom, three-bath, three-plus-car garage, luxurious Lake June home in Lake Placid. Lake June is a 3,300-acre sandy bottom lake that is great for fishing, skiing and swimming.
From the time that you drive through the gated front entrance you will be greeted by mature landscaping, which offers a feeling of privacy. From the moment you walk in you will notice the ultimate design and quality of a custom built home.
This home has soaring ceilings and transom windows. Sliding glass doors allow for beautiful water views of Lake June. Commercial-grade hurricane front doors and windows, which either feature hurricane impact glass or hurricane shutters, offer peace of mind.
This custom built home was designed like a fortress with a reinforced driveway foundation.
It has three spacious bedrooms, all with their own bathrooms. A gourmet kitchen has a glass enclosed kitchenette; it is space ideal for any cook.
With beautiful tile throughout the home and crown molding, you can see the elegance found in this lake front home.
Along with this retreat the lot next door is available for purchase.
For more information, call Dell at 863-381-0400. Ask about MLS 260555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.