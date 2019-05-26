This home is in Majestic Cove Condominiums at 2351 Lakeview Drive, Unit 403, in Sebring. It is priced for $229,900 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Live the resort lifestyle every day in this amazing condo. The luxurious Hampton model is on the quiet top floor of Majestic Cove, Sebring’s premier lakefront condominium.
This unit is nearest the lake and its balcony has a stunning view of Lake Jackson and the pool with ideal winter sun exposure and summer shade. It is arguably the best location in the condominium building.
You will fall in love with the many upscale finishes throughout this three-bedroom, two-bath kome. The kitchen is a chef’s delight with 42-inch cherry cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless-steel cooktop with overhead exhaust. A breakfast bar with pendant lighting separates the kitchen from the dining area.
The 9-foot ceilings and travertine floors in the living areas give this open floor plan home an even more spacious appearance. And the view from the living room looking out to Lake Jackson is just breathtaking.
The living room has access to the balcony via sliding glass doors. You’ll enjoy many a sunset over Lake Jackson while sipping an evening drink on the balcony or watching the boaters out on the lake. The sounds from the waterfall cascading from the pergola into the pool below will provide a soothing sound.
The owner’s suite boasts two walk-in closets and boats more of the fantastic view of Lake Jackson. The luxurious spa-like bath features a travertine shower, dual marble vanities, two chandeliers and a jetted tub big enough for two.
There’s plenty of room for guests in the two other bedrooms, which share a well-appointed bath. One of the bedrooms could be used as an office or alternate TV/reading room.
Whether a seasonal or full-time owner, Majestic Cove Condominiums has everything you need to complete your resort lifestyle. Enjoy an invigorating workout in the well outfitted fitness center. Then relax in the heated negative edge pool before jumping into the adjoining hot tub. There is a spacious sundeck as well as a private beach area for your enjoyment — the perfect location for watching the 4th of July Fireworks. A boat dock is right on Lake Jackson that can be purchased for your boat or jet ski. A furniture package is available.
Located just blocks from the downtown Circle, you’ll enjoy the many festivals and festivities Sebring has to offer. You’ll be living the resort lifestyle every day!
To schedule a private showing of this lovely home, call Reed at 863-381-6575 or email KimBReed@comcast.net or call Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net. Visit HomesForSaleSebring.com and search for MLS 262729.
