SEBRING — Chris Mapp is a native Floridian. He spent his school years in Indiana and learned why he loved the Florida sunshine so much.
Mapp returned to the sunny South shortly after school where he met his wife, Linda, in Leesburg. They went on to become partners in the family restaurant business where Chris Mapp trained others in the importance of providing great customer service.
The Mapps then moved to Sebring in 2006, where Chris Mapp chose a career in sales and customer service. He recently decided to follow his dream and join the real estate community. He is looking forward to all of the new friends he will make in the years to come.
If you are looking to sell or buy, give Chris Mapp a try. He can be reached directly at 863-446-0854 or stop by the office at 809 U.S. 27 South, Sebring, just south of Sonny’s BBQ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.