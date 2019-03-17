This home is at 132 Moon Ranch Road in Sebring. It is priced for $349,900 and is listed with Dawn Dell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Ever wanted a mini ranch? Here is your opportunity and it is close to town. This property features 3.44 acres and is zoned agricultural; it is already fenced for a mini farm. The land has some pretty amazing features too. Granddaddy oak trees surround a built-in gas firepit and fruit trees are planted along with pineapples everywhere. The rear part of the property is fenced and ready for animals. You can raise your horse right here on your land close to town!
This home is just five minutes to downtown Sebring and less than 5 minutes to Sebring International Raceway. This is a fantastic location!
The home features two stories. The first floor has a grand foyer with a formal living/family room to the right with a built-in fireplace. The kitchen is in the rear and opens to the formal dining area. The kitchen is updated with maple raised cabinets and granite counter tops.
A laundry room is down the hallway and is actually super nice and makes you want to do your laundry. It is connected to the full third bathroom, which opens to the rear lanai. Two bedrooms are on the other side of the house with a bathroom in between. The bathroom has been upgraded too. This is a must see.
Upstairs is the owner’s suite and it is like a resort get away. The bedroom opens to a 17-by-17 covered open porch that overlooks the entire backyard. Enjoy the breeze up here or watch television in private. The master bath has a deep soaker tub and an additional walk-in shower. You will love the upstairs privacy.
This property has a covered carport that is 30-by-31 and perfect for parking all of your toys and vehicles. It is the perfect outdoor space for a family function or for a wedding.
Come take a look at this outstanding value and exceptional property; it is something that is not normally offered. You will be impressed by the quality of the home as well as the value of the land.
Highlands County is located in the heart of Florida and is centrally located to both coasts. Sebring is home to the famous 12 Hours of Sebring and it is still a very agriculturally-focused community.
For more information to schedule a private showing, call Dell at 863-381-0400 or visit dawndell.com. Look for MLS 250342.
