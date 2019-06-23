This home is at 132 Moon Ranch Road in Sebring. It is priced for $325,000 and is listed with Dawn Dell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Ever wanted a mini ranch? Here is your opportunity and it is close to town. This property features 3.44 acres that is zoned agricultural and already fenced for a mini farm.
The land has some pretty amazing features too. There are granddaddy oak trees surrounding a built-in gas fire pit. Fruit trees along with pineapples are planted everywhere. The rear part of the property is fenced and ready for animals. You can raise your horse right here on your land close to town, which is just five minutes to downtown Sebring and less than five minutes to the Sebring International RaceWay. This is a fantastic location.
The home features two stories. The first floor has a grand foyers with a formal living/family room to the right with a built-in fireplace. The kitchen is in the rear and opens to the formal dining area. The kitchen is updated with maple raised cabinets and granite counter tops.
The laundry room is down the hallway and is actually super nice and makes you want to do your laundry. It is connected to the full third bathroom that opens to the rear lanai. Two bedrooms are on the other side of the house with a bathroom in between. The bathroom has been upgraded too. This is a must see.
Upstairs is the owner’s suite and it is like a resort get away. The bedroom opens to a 17 by 17 covered open porch that overlooks the entire backyard. Enjoy the breeze up here or watch television in private. The master bath has a deep soaker tub and an additional walk-in shower. You will love the privacy upstairs.
This property has a covered carport that is 30 by 31 and perfect for parking all of your toys, vehicles or image having a family function here with all of your guest outdoors. This is the perfect setting for a wedding.
Come take a look at this outstanding value and exceptional property. It is something that is not normally offered. You will not only be impressed at the quality of the home but the value of the land. Highlands County is located in heart of Florida and we are centrally located to both coasts. Sebring is home to the famous 12 Hours of Sebring and is still a very agriculturally-focused community.
For more information or to schedule a showing, call Dell at 863-381-0400 or visit dawndell.com for more photos and a video. Look for MLS 250342.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.