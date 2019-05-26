This home is at 4605 Nadena Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $339,000 and is listed with Dawn Dell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Image owning your very own brand new construction home right in The Preserves of Sun ‘n Lake area. This championship golf course features two 18-hole golf courses. Community areas include a community pool, basketball courts, tennis courts, active pickleball courts, restaurant, clubhouse, community center, dog park, walking trails and more.
The property features an open brick paver front porch, Hardy Board siding and exterior landscaping package (complete with irrigation and well). Walk in and you see the soaring high ceilings that boast over 2,190 living square feet under air and 3,190-plus total square feet under roof.
The home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, inhouse laundry, large walk-in pantry, a huge two-car garage with additional side entry golf cart garage and an open back porch. Interior features include waterproof vinyl wood planks in the main living area, making it easy for maintenance-free living. You will notice the decorator touches with wainscoting in the foyer and dining area.
The dining area also features a tray ceiling with designer colors. Cathedral ceilings are in the great room/kitchen area and upgraded lighting package. The kitchen is every chef’s dream with upgraded appliances, level 2 granite, white subway tile backsplash, white soft close Shaker cabinets and deep drawers.
All extra crown molding along with a full trim package around all interior door and windows. The master bedroom has his-and-hers walk-in closets and vanity areas, and a double shower with upgraded faucets. The guest bathroom is spacious and features a tub with a shower. Both bedrooms have large closets and are spacious.
For your peace of mind this property has a 30-year Owens Corning shingle roof and hurricane impact glass windows and doors. Energy efficient appliances, solid doors, led lighting and construction adds to your savings!
The exterior rear porch is plumbed for a future summer kitchen and has plenty of room for a pool if you desire. The porch overlooks the golf course with a corner lot and upgraded landscape package. There is nothing to do here but move right on in and make it your own.
The Sun ‘n Lake community has central water, sewer, underground utilities, improvement district city hall, 24-hour security, fire department and more. This is all located close to AdventHealth Sebring, medical offices, restaurants, schools, shopping and all of Sebring’s amenities.
To schedule a showing or for more information, call Dell at 863-381-0400, email dawndell1@gmail.com or visit dawndell.com. Search for MLS 263180.
