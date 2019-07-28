This home is at 3001 Jack Creek Drive in Lake Placid. It is priced for $369,900 and is listed with The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty.
If you want luxury living at its finest, then this brand new Hornick Construction custom-built home in the gated community of The Grove of Lake Francis is the answer.
The home is nestled on over an acre of land with breathtaking views from just about every room. As you enter through the secure gates of this community you will love the drive in.
The property has superb curb appeal with a lush lawn and gorgeous tropical landscaping and a modern design. Enter the home through a raised roofed entry and you will instantly fall in love. It has a spacious open floor plan (great-room style) with the perfectly designed island kitchen as the focal point.
With over 2,300 square feet of living space, the home has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, heightened ceilings and 8-foot interior doors.
You will love preparing meals and entertaining in the kitchen with its stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, granite counters, stunning backsplash and soft close custom cabinets. You will never feel like you are missing the party while in the kitchen as it is perfectly designed for togetherness.
This home features both a breakfast nook area that overlooks the water as well as a formal dining room.
The living room features a wall of sliding doors that lead to the covered lanai, with ceiling fans, which overlooks the expansive backyard and has Lake Francis frontage.
The resort-style master is luxurious and is an amazing retreat. It has an incredible en-suite with his-and-her vanities and an exquisite walk-in shower. A huge walk-in closet provides a lot of storage space.
One of the best features of this home — besides the amazing water frontage on Lake Francis — is the fact that you can access the magazine-worth laundry room not only from the main living area but also from the master en-suite. This makes it easier when doing laundry and putting it away.
The laundry room features a laundry sink, new front load washer and dryer, as well as cabinets for additional storage. The home has an attached two-car garage.
For more information, call 863-658-3780.
