New listing in Placid Lakes

This home is at 304 Enos Ave. in Lake Placid. It is priced for $149,900 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus in Sebring.
This well-maintained home is in a great location and is within golf cart distance to the Lake Placid Golf Course. This two-bedroom, two-bath home with an oversized garage also includes a large rear enclosed porch and two open porches.
From the moment you walk in the front door, you feel at home. You will love the beautiful diagonally-laid tile flooring throughout the main area of the home and the Berber carpeting in the bedrooms. Many of the home’s newer updates include the air-conditioning system, wood chair railing, crown molding, decorative stone wall, updated guest bath, wood cornices above the French doors and windows, and an updated kitchen with glass inserts in the upper cabinets, newer countertops and most appliances have been updated too.
The kitchen offers plenty of counter and cabinet space as well as a breakfast bar and large walk-in pantry. The dining area is just off the kitchen and is open to the living room with French doors that lead to the large rear enclosed and glassed-in porch.
Both bedrooms include a nice amount of closet space and have neutral colored carpeting. The guest bath has also been updated to include a large tile shower with glass enclosure and newer countertop with double sinks and newer fixtures.
The large living room has an accent wall with faux stone and really is a great place for a large entertainment center or wall-mounted television.
The rear enclosed porch is an ideal place for enjoying a morning cup of coffee or for entertaining in the fall/winter seasons. The two rear open porches are a great place for an afternoon barbecue or for use as extra entertaining space.
The front of this home is accented with beautiful canvas awnings not only over the windows but also above the garage with painted awnings around the rest of the home. The rear of this home does have a fenced yard and a small shed is also included.
This is a great location and just a golf cart distance away; if you like to fish you are not far from the many beautiful lakes in the Lake Placid area. Come and check out this affordable home before it is gone. It is priced to sell!
For more information or to schedule an appointment to preview this home, call Kevin and Teresa Bock at 863-381-9063 or 863-381-7884 or email Teresa@TeresaBock.com. You can also see all their listings at teresabock.com. Search for MLS 265478.
