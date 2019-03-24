This home is at 1616 Marble St. in Sebring. It is priced for $227,500 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus.
This newly constructed home is located in Stone ridge Community and offers City of Sebring sewer, water and natural gas also. This brand new model home is constructed with all of the latest updates and featuring three bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage plus a rear screened porch with a view of the community clubhouse, pool and spa.
The home's great floor plan has easy-to-maintain tile flooring throughout except for carpeting in the master bedroom and one of the guest bedrooms. The third bedroom is ideal for use as a bedroom or den with a French door and tile flooring.
This home includes thermopane windows throughout, a tankless gas hot water heater and is plumbed for gas or electric for the stove and for the dryer. It is also plumbed for gas on the rear porch for a barbecue grill.
The master bedroom has sliders that enter to the rear porch, two drop reading lights, double closets with the master bath including tile and glass enclosed shower, large soaking tub, double sink vanity and mirrors and an oversized linen closet.
The kitchen includes white cabinets, granite counter tops, tile flooring and easy access to the laundry closet, which is located right off the kitchen and garage.
Both guest bedrooms measure 11 by 13 and offer ample closet space. The guest bath has a white vanity with granite top and a tiled shower with glass enclosure. All rooms are tastefully done and in neutral colors throughout.
The large living room is open to the dining and kitchen area and features sliders that pocket to either side, giving great access to the rear screened porch.
The exterior is concrete with stucco and stone accents, a gutter system, floritam sod and brick paver drive and walk ways.
This community offers a community clubhouse with a pool, spa, billiards room, fitness center as well as game room, kitchen, entertaining space and lounge area. The low maintenance fee of $327 per quarter includes all amenities and lawn care service too.
For more information, call Kevin and Teresa Bock at 863-381-9063 or 863-381-7884, or email Teresa@TeresaBock.com. Ask about MLS 260776.
