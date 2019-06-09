This home is at 1519 Willow Dale in Sebring. It is priced for $165,000 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus.
Location, location, location! This one-owner home is on the market and has been well maintained inside and out. This home offers three bedrooms, two baths, a 10 by 12 rear screened porch and a two-car garage.
You will enjoy the open floor plan. Once inside you are greeted with tile flooring in the foyer and cathedral ceilings in the living and dining rooms and kitchen. A breakfast bar overlooking the kitchen.
Both guest bedrooms are on one side of the home and the master suite is on the other side, which is a perfect layout for you and your guests. Both guest bedrooms are a nice size and offer plenty of closet and storage space. The guest bath has a tub/shower combination with a single-sink vanity.
The kitchen features white cabinets with mica countertops and plenty of drawer space too. This home also includes an indoor laundry room with a washer and dryer area and is located just off the kitchen for easy access.
The master suite is light and bright and features a walk-in closet, single-sink vanity area and a separate toilet and tiled shower area.
The third bedroom is ideal as a bedroom or can be used as an office.
The family room is open to the living room and has access to the rear screened porch.
Now is the time to buy and start enjoying the beautiful evenings relaxing on the rear porch. This home offers 1,637 living square feet and over 2,200 total square foot under roof and is situated on a nice lot.
The seller is offering a credit to the buyer for replacement of shingles. The buyer can pick their own color and the seller can have it done by closing.
Willow Gate is a 55-plus community with clubhouse, pool and shuffleboard courts. The monthly maintenance fee of $75.00 covers lawn maintenance and maintenance of the pool, club and shuffleboard courts.
For more information or to schedule a showing, call Kevin and Teresa Bock at 863-381-7884 or 863-381-9063 or email Teresa@TeresaBock.com. View listings at teresabock.com; search for MLS 250211.
