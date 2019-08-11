This home is at 2810 Sugar Pine Circle in Sebring. It is priced for $154,500 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus.
This home is new on the market and is situated on nice lot with a large oak tree in the front yard that gives you great amount of shade to the front of this home. The home offers two bedrooms, two baths, an 11 by 14 rear screened porch and an 8 by 12 workshop plus room for one car and a golf cart in the garage.
The great floor plan has a front family room with awesome view and a nice size living room that is open to the dining area and has cathedral ceilings.
The master suite has vaulted ceiling and includes a walk-in closet plus an attached bath with tile walk-in shower.
The kitchen features oak wood cabinets with plenty of counter space and storage. Just off the kitchen is the rear screened porch with a private rear yard.
Now is the time to buy and start enjoying the beautiful evenings relaxing on the rear porch. This home offers over 1,500 living square feet and over 2,300 total square foot under roof. It includes hurricane shutters for added protection from any storm. The air-conditioning system has also been updated in 2016.
Cormorant Point is a 55-plus community located in Golf Hammock with a $270.00 per quarter lawn maintenance fee.
Golf Hammock is an awesome neighborhood with a beautiful golf course and has homes of all sizes and styles. Whether you like to golf, jog, bike, walk or just want to live in a nice community, Golf Hammock is a great place to call home!
