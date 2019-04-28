This home is at 1851 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $399,000 and is listed with Maureen Cool with Re/Max Realty Plus.
If you have a love of old homes and restoration projects, this 1922 home on Lake Jackson will enchant you with a charm of days gone by and is ready for the new owner to bring it back to its former glory.
This home has so much to offer with five bedrooms, three and a half baths, and approximate 5,000 living square feet in the main house.
As you step onto the tiled front porch, the front door with sidelights and transom boast the original glass. You will also notice the antique mailbox to the left of the door.
Enter through the front door into the foyer where you will be greeted with a long hallway through the center of the home. French doors are to the right and left of the foyer.
To the right is the formal living room with an elegant fireplace flanked by original light fixtures. Another set of French doors open to the front porch. Behind the fireplace wall is the sunroom with three walls of windows that provide natural light.
These windows and glass are original and add a certain charm. This space also has a wall of bookshelves.
Moving through the living room you enter the library/office with original built-in cabinets and bookshelves. Now step outside to a tiled Florida room/porch with more views of the lake.
Back to the front entry, to the left is a formal dining room, with a fireplace matching the one in the formal living room.
A swing door leads to the kitchen that has lots of counter space and cabinets and a garden window behind the sink, which will be ideal spot for growing herbs.
The kitchen extends to the breakfast room overlooking the backyard and lake. A back door opens to a tiled cover patio. Continuing to the right of the breakfast room is a butler’s pantry with an original cabinet.
A stairway from the kitchen leads to the basement. This space can be converted to a wine cellar or bonus room.
All rooms are a very generous size and the flow of the first floor is perfect for entertaining in a style of yesterday.
Moving back to the foyer, is a wide staircase, which is not typical of the day. Upstairs you have a master bedroom overlooking the lake, master bathroom and three generously sized secondary bedrooms.
All bedrooms have a large walk-in closets. A fifth bedroom is a study with closets and has a Jack-and-Jill setup with the two front bedrooms. This is perfect for a kid’s study or TV room. For convenience there is a large upstairs laundry room.
The home has much of the original hardware, wood trim, and unique chandeliers, which are a work of art. The home has original hardwood flooring throughout. With a westerly exposure, you are situated for stunning sunsets over Lake Jackson in the evening.
The exterior of the home has a porte-cochere, detached two-car garage with an attached 700 square feet cottage apartment and deck overlooking the lake.
Two other apartments are attached to the home. There is a lakeside pool with a new fence, plus a deck, cabana and outside bar. A back exterior door opens to the basement, which has a bathroom and shower for convenience when enjoying the pool and lake.
The home also includes one of the most picturesque old boathouses on Lake Jackson just waiting to be restored.
This home brings out the green with a new solar system and will provide 14,760 watts of electricity once hooked up and may cut your electric bill by $350 per month.
Lake Jackson is a clean, clear 3,500-acre lake with a 10-mile bike and multi-use path around the lake. You are a short walk to the Circle in downtown Sebring.
This home is located in the CRA district and may have grants available for exterior improvements. This home and the surrounding homes are zoned multi-family.
The possibilities for this home are endless. You can restore this home for your residence, turn it into apartments (potentially four in the main house), convert it to a bed and breakfast, or rent the existing apartments out for the winter to produce income.
Take the virtual tour at TheCoolTeam.com. To schedule a showing, call or text Cool at 863 873-7243.
