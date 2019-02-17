This home is at 128 Sirena Drive in Lake Placid. It is priced for $449,000 and is listed with Andrea Cranmer with Advantage Realty #1.
This exquisite lake home, custom built by Harris Endicott, is truly a one-of-a-kind. The attention to detail and expert craftsmanship is evident from the moment you walk through the doors.
This stunning five-bedroom, three-bath home sits on 85 feet of frontage on highly coveted Lake Sirena. This home boasts more than 2,350 square feet of living space with luxurious amenities such as crown molding, plantation shutters, a beautiful brick fireplace and more. Soaring ceilings in the living room are accented with hand-crafted wood beams and amazing views of the Lake.
This unique home offers a large two-bedroom, one-bath apartment with a kitchen, living room and private entrance. It is the perfect space for guests, teenagers or in-laws.
The backyard overlooks the lake. It is an oasis in itself from the waterfall feature that flows into Lake Sirena to the two-story gazebo for enjoying sunrises and sunsets. This home is a true gem.
A new roof was installed in 2017. The home has a new water conditioning system and was recently painted and pressure washed.
For more information, call Cranmer at 863-451-6400. Ask about MLS 260340.
