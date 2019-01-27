This home is at 3705 Hubbel Ave. in Sebring. It is priced for $489,500 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus in Sebring.
Have you been looking for the perfect place to relax and enjoy plsu have room for all your toys and be close to the YMCA and several golf courses too? This is the place for you! Nothing has been spared in this custom-built home. It includes a circular drive to the front plus a large drive to the side for access to the rear detached garage with room for RV or boat parking.
This gorgeous, must-see home includes three bedrooms, a den, two full baths and a half bath, a 26-by-26-foot oversized attached garage, a caged and heated salt water pool, and more. The home also has a brick paver fire pit and covered outdoor activity area plus a 40-by-45-foot detached garage with a half bath and 12-foot high doors. This property is meticulously maintained and shows like a model home. Also included is a 22kw Generac generator!
From the front entry through the double lead glass doors you will be amazed at the quality and comfort this home has to offer. The attention to detail is outstanding and the owners have designed the perfect paradise for everyone who enters to enjoy.
The floor plan is open and spacious and includes wood plank style tile flooring throughout except for carpeting in the bedrooms and den. Just off the formal dining area is a built-in dry bar/butler’s pantry that is ideal space for storing special dishes and for counter space when entertaining.
The large living room has cathedral ceilings and is open to the kitchen, breakfast nook and formal dining area. French doors lead to the brick paver porch and pool area.
The dream kitchen is the perfect place for everyone to congregate and has gorgeous wood cabinets with granite counter tops, glass and tile back splash, upgraded appliances, center island with bar sink and a custom-built wood hood vent above the stove as well as a large double pantry.
The breakfast nook is open to the kitchen and includes a large breakfast bar for added seating space when needed.
Both guest bedrooms are a good size with walk-in closets and they share a Jack-and-Jill bath complete with wood cabinets and granite top with a separate water closet and tub/shower combination.
Just off the living room is a 12-by-13-foot den that could also be used as a home office if desired.
The master suite is the perfect place to retreat after a long day. It is light and bright with a step ceiling and French doors leading to the porch and pool area. Double closets provide added storage and hanging space. The master bath features two gorgeous wood vanities with marble vanity tops, water closet and a huge tile walk-behind shower with dual shower heads. The bath is also plumbed for a tub.
The indoor utility room has extra cabinet space and includes the washer, dryer and& built-in wash tub sink.
The large oversized attached garage has a hybrid hot water heater and higher insulated garage door.
One of the best places to be is spending time on the brick paver porch that is plumbed with gas for a barbecue grill and overlooks the large concrete salt water pool. The brick pavers extend from the pool area to the covered outdoor entertaining area and the outdoor brick paver fire pit.
This home includes thermopane windows, insulated garage doors, gutters, decorative screened entry, security system and 22 KW whole house generator and plenty of concrete for added parking.
The huge 40-by-45-foot detached garage includes a half bath plus two 14-by-12-foot doors, providing plenty of space for bigger toys. Whether you want a place to use for storage or just a huge workshop, this is the place for you.
This property is tucked away on five lots and is centrally located yet private also.
To arrange for a private showing of this estate-sized home, call Kevin and Teresa Bock at 863-381-9063 or email Teresa@TeresaBock.com. Ask about MLS 260639. All showings are by appointment with pre-qualified buyers only.
