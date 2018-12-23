SEBRING — Cheryl Oxsalida has joined Re/Max Realty Plus in Sebring.
After starting her Real Estate career in Miami in 2012 and then joining Heartland Real Estate Corp. in 2013, Oxsalida is now a part of Re/Max Realty Plus in Sebring. Over the last few years, Oxsalida has become one of the top selling realtors in Highlands County, growing each year in sales both as a buyer’s agent and as a listing agent with over $8 million in sales as a single agent in 2018.
Oxsalida is looking forward to joining Re/Max Realty Plus family. Among her experience prior to becoming a realtor she worked in marketing and advertising for many years and has a degree in computer technology.
She is originally from St. Louis, Missouri and she is also a member of the National Association of Realtors (NAR).
To contact Oxsalida, call 863-214-3663 or stop by the office at 809 U.S. 27 South in Sebring.
