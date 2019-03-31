This home is at 6605 S. Canal Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $249,500 and is listed with Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
If you are looking for a great home in a peaceful, country-like setting, this one is a must!
The three-bedroom, two-2 bath, two-car garage plus golf cart bay is situated on over a half acre of land and is fully fenced (with solar powered gate). The canal in the rear of the house flows into Wolf Lake and offers great fishing.
Beautiful brick pavers lead to the screened entrance of this magnificent home. The home has 2,258 living square feet and 3,170 total square feet.
Inside you’ll find high-quality bamboo flooring, top-of-the-line kitchen appliances, solid wood multi-level cabinets, granite countertops, a gas stove for the chef at heart, and a large pantry.
The spacious master suite offers a tray ceiling and two large walk-in closets. The large master bath has a garden tub, dual vanities, private water closet, a linen closet, plus a walk-in shower.
French doors lead into one of the guest bedrooms, which would make it a great office.
This open floor concept includes a family room and dining room that provides great space for entertaining.
The laundry room has a built-in desk, a gas dryer, utility sink, plenty of cabinet space and an additional storage closet.
The location of this property is outstanding. It’s close to everything Sebring has to offer, but with a very private setting.
For more information, call Terrell at 863-414-0358 or email lterrell@bhhsflpg.com. Ask about MLS 262954.
