This home is at 2726 Pine Needle Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $211,000 and is listed with The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty.
Located just off of Orange Blossom Boulevard, this home is tucked away just off the beaten path on a dirt road, nestled on a half acre of land under mature trees and just a hop, skip, and a jump to the shores of Lake Josephine, which is at the end of the street.
This unique pool home is in a peaceful and serene setting. Boasting a four-bedroom, three-bath main house, plus a studio guest house with a screened porch and full bathroom.
This property has great curb appeal with a tiled, covered front porch that spans the whole front of the house. A few cracker barrel rocking chairs and porch swing would really set this front porch off perfectly.
Step inside to an impressive two-story high living room and dining room. Your eyes will be immediately drawn up to the catwalk that is over these two space and connects each side of the upstairs loft.
On the main floor are two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The master bedroom has a huge master bath with walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. There is a exterior door in the master bath for convenience.
The dining room and kitchen overlook the caged pool area, which has a garden area and koi pond. The big kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space with a large breakfast bar.
Upstairs are two more bedrooms and another full bath in addition to the two lofts, which could easily be an office, game room, craft room or more.
One of the coolest features of this home is the guest house, which can also be used as a rental unit. It is a studio with a kitchenette, full bathroom and screened porch.
The setting outside is picturesque and features lots of wildlife. This is your chance to own your own piece of paradise.
For more information, call The Elliott Team at 863-658-3780.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.