SEBRING — Re/Max Realty Plus is pleased to welcome Paula Perez as its newest Sebring office Realtor.
Perez is a bilingual (English/Spanish) licensed Realtor in Highlands County. She is a dedicated and hardworking individual who strives for excellence and looks to bring customer service expertise to her clients.
With over a decade of experience in vocational education for the beauty industry as an administrator, Perez knows just how to deal with deadlines and responsibilities to accomplish goals. She aims to use her previous skills and experiences in management to assure quality work and provide the best possible service her clients deserve in finding their future home.
Perez is from Colombia and has lived in South Florida for over 15 years where she met her fiancée and shortly thereafter moved to Highlands County where they started their family and careers.
If you’re looking to buy or sell Perez is ready to assist. Call her at 863-633-8889 or email paula.perez.flre@gmail.com.
