This home is located at 2922 Wynstone Drive in the Country Club of Sebring. It is priced for $254,500 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This fantastic home is updated and upgraded everywhere! There’s nothing for you to do except pack up and move in!
The first thing you’ll notice as you pull into the driveway is the tasteful landscaping and side load garage with golf cart door.
You’ll enter this immaculate home through the screened front porch to be greeted by leaded glass double entry doors. Angled travertine tile flows throughout the living room, dining room, and family room and there’s custom fluted trim around the doors and windows.
The spacious living room with its cathedral ceiling is open to the formal dining room with bay window overlooking the beautifully landscaped front yard.
The kitchen has been completely updated with chocolate glazed wood cabinets, granite counters, tile backsplash, porcelain tile floors, Electrolux cooktop, double drawer Fisher/Paykel dishwasher, double wall oven with microwave and convection ovens and a 4-door custom fitted Haier refrigerator.
A custom leaded glass door may close off the kitchen from the dining room. The kitchen is open to the large breakfast area overlooking the backyard, golf course and pond.
The lanai has been enclosed as a family room with upgraded hurricane resistant thermopane windows. The view is breathtaking as you gaze over the yard with its tasteful landscaping and you’ll love watching the wildlife around the pond. A patio outside of the lanai is a perfect spot for grilling or just catching a bit of sunshine.
The spacious owner’s suite has a tray ceiling, a huge walk-in closet and upgraded wood laminate floors giving the room a rich feel. The spa-like bath has been remodeled with custom double vanities, chandelier, mirrors, jetted tub and walk-in ceramic shower. The arched window allows natural light in the room.
The two other bedrooms have the wood laminate floor and share a fully remodeled bath complete with a free-standing vanity. All the bedroom closets have California-type custom closet systems.
The oversized laundry room has plenty of cabinets and a deep sink. The garage offers more storage as well as a golf cart area.
Other features of this home include a new roof in 2018, new air conditioning in 2017, a water filtration system, central security system, all LED lighting for energy efficiency and a recently painted interior.
This home has 2,469 square feet of living area with 3,107 total square feet. It is situated on a quarter acre lot with golf course and pond behind.
For more information or to schedule a private showing, call Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net; or call Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net. Visit HomesForSaleSebring.com and search for MLS 262292.
