This home is at 3050 Wynstone Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $319,900 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Step inside this home and be awed by the view of the water from nearly every room. This home has three bedrooms plus an office and a pool.
This open floor plan with it’s 10-foot ceilings, crown molding and ceramic floors throughout is designed for entertaining. Sliding glass doors in the 19-by-24-foot great room open to the 12-by-50-foot screened lanai, pool area and pond.
This kitchen is sure to please the chef in the family with its granite counter tops, some newer stainless-steel appliances, ceramic floors and granite topped half wall separating the kitchen from the great room. A breakfast area with a bay window overlooks the pool and lanai area and a breakfast bar provides additional seating, making entertaining family and friends a breeze.
As lovely as the inside of this house is, this home is a dream for outdoor living. The view of the pond is accented by the newly screen lanai area. The lanai floor is an upgraded flooring system called Step Lock Shellrock, which is chip and impact resistant. The lanai cage has hurricane-resistant screening.
The $72,000 custom PebbleTech pool is only one year old. It has a Fast Lane swim system that provides a current for you to swim against and there is a spa for relaxing after your swim. Both the heated pool and spa can be controlled with an Aqua Link system either through your phone or a remote so you can have the water waiting for you at the perfect temperature.
You’ll love cooking in the brand-new summer kitchen in the lanai — a great place for grilling with your family and friends.
The spacious owner’s suite has ceramic floors, vaulted ceiling and a bay window for natural light. It has sliders to the lanai, dual closets and plenty of room for a sitting area. The owner’s bath boasts a double vanity with make-up area, walk-in ceramic shower and garden tub.
The office off the great room has double French doors allowing you to close it off when working.
There are two other bedrooms and a bath in this split floor plan home giving both the owners and their guests privacy.
The garage has been completely finished including insulation, drywall, built-in shelving and a two-year-old separate Mitsubishi air conditioner. It could be converted back into a garage but currently provides approximately 400 extra square footage of air-conditioned space. Should you choose to turn it back into a garage, you’ll have an air-conditioned garage perfect as a workshop. There is a golf cart area and a separate cart door.
Other features of this fabulous home include a May Electric Solar Panel system installed in 2013 providing $20-40 per month summer utility bills, according to the owner. A new roof was installed in 2017 as well as new gutters. The home is pre-wired for a generator and the seller is including a 5K generator.
Built in 1992, this home offers 2,225 square feet of living space, plus the 400 square feet in the finished garage, with 3,400 total square footage.
To schedule a private viewing of this lovely home, call Reed at 863-381-6575 or email KimBReed@comcast.net or call Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net. Visit HomesForSaleSebring.com and search for MLS 249782.
An open house will be held next weekend, from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.