This home is at 1710 Evangeline Ave. in Sebring. It is priced for $169,900 and is listed with Maureen Cool with Re/Max Realty Plus.
This is a great find in the Woodlawn area of Sebring. The home is offered for sale by the owner who has lovingly lived here for the past 40 years.
This pool home features upgrades and additions over the years and it is much larger than expected with 2,137 living square feet under air. It has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a family room and a loft.
If your family is growing and you need more room, the loft can easily be converted to a fourth bedroom.
Walking up to the front door, the covered porch with a front porch swing is inviting and says welcome home. Enter the home into a spacious living room.
Beyond the living room is the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen has been updated. A pass-through from the kitchen to the family room is convenient when entertaining.
Additions to the home have been made over the years and include the family room, master bedroom, master bathroom, loft, screened lanai and inground swimming pool.
Stairs in the family room lead to the loft, which is a great bonus space with a variety of uses – home office, reading nook or space of your choice.
The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and private bathroom with step- shower.
Moving back to the living room, a hall leads to two additional bedrooms and an updated hall bathroom.
The family room has access to a screened porch and a 15 by 30 pool with screen enclosed cage. The backyard is fenced and includes a storage shed. The home has an attached one-car garage.
A new central air-conditioning/heating system and hot water heater was installed in 2018. For energy efficiency, additional insulation was added to the home in 2017. The home is priced below a recent appraisal.
This home is conveniently located near the Sebring Parkway, schools, grocery stores and downtown. It is perfect for a family looking to upsize or a first-time home buyer.
For more information or to view this home, call or text Cool at 863 873-7243 or visit TheCoolTeam.com.
