This home is at 2500 Lost Ball Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $244,900 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Properties Group.
Updated and upgraded throughout, this lovely three-bedroom, two-bath home shows like a model. Pride of ownership is evident in the curb appeal of this home with its newly painted driveway, curb scaping, over-sized side-load garage and the extended covered front porch.
Situated on a beautiful third acre lot backing up to the 9th tee of the Golf Hammock golf course, you’ll enter this home to find both a formal living room as well as a more casual family room. The spacious living room has vaulted ceilings and is adjacent to the formal dining room ideal for family holidays.
For more informal entertaining, the family room is perfect. It is directly off the kitchen and has a pass-thru counter for convenience.
The kitchen is a chef’s delight. It is completely updated and boasts an abundance of hickory cabinets, upscale granite counter tops and tile backslash.
There’s a dining nook for informal meals that has a great view of the lanai and nature. The dining nook adjoins the family room making entertaining family and friends a breeze.
The huge pool with its new heater and pool cage will provide hours of fun all year. The lanai overlooks the 9th Tee and is accessible by French doors from the dining room, breakfast area and owner’s suite.
The spacious owner’s suite has a walk-in closet, double sinks and a walk-in tile shower. There is a door from the bedroom to the pool area for convenience.
Other features of this home include extensive Florida-style landscaping, an over-sized two-car plus golf cart garage, a new roof in 2018, newly painted driveway, freshly painted interior and exterior, newer water heater, HVAC and newer flooring. This home will be easy living for years to come.
The home has 1,922 square feet of living area with 2,920 total square footage. Some furniture is available.
For more information or to schedule a private showing, call Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net or call Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net. Ask about MLS 260521.
