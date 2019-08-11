This home is at 5036 Whiting Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $179,900 and is listed with The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty.
This Crossings of Sebring home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. It is nestled on a large corner lot that is fenced for privacy.
Enjoy both an attached two-car garage as well as a detached four-car garage that is plumbed for a bathroom. It is wired for 220 and has a separate housing for the air compressor, so shop is not loud. It i ventilated with a built-in fan with work benches, sink, R30 insulation, commercial entry doors and more.
The property has an awesome koi pond with three waterfalls and a patio with a fire-pit. But wait! There’s more!!
Wait until you see the inside of the house. It is gorgeous with vaulted ceilings, beautiful wood floors, French doors with built-in blinds, and a farmhouse sink — these are just a few of the amenities this home offers. With over 1,500 square feet of living space and a split three-bedroom floor plan, this home would be a great family home.
The spacious floor plan has both a living room and a family room, plus carpeting in the bedrooms with extra padding. The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and a white private bathroom.
The galley-style kitchen has quartz counters, a cast iron farmhouse sink, subway tiled back splash and white appliances. A large pantry closet can handle additional kitchen storage.
A huge mud/laundry room leads to the attached garage and has a back door to the back yard.
Don’t miss this one! For more information, call the Elliott Team at 863-658-3780. Ask about MLS 266941.
