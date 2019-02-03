This home is at 1018 Lake June Road in Lake Placid. It is priced for $399,900 and is listed with Mandy and Norman Elliott with Keller Williams Realty of Highlands County.
This gorgeous home is nestled in the prestige Lake June lakeside community of Quail Cove on a acre of land. This land boasts both “Old Florida” and water frontage on Lake June.
Captivating curb appeal with lush tropical landscaping and stone accents are a highlight of the property. There is a hedge lined walkway to the raised front entryway.
If you were not impressed just by the exterior and the curb appeal, just wait until you step inside to 3,000 square feet of luxury.
The sprawling split floor plan includes four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. Enjoy both a living room and family room, with a stacked gas stone fireplace.
Impressive builder upgrades include tray ceilings, crown molding, palladium windows, 10-foot ceilings, and more.
The home has a formal dining room plus a cozy breakfast nook area with a huge aquarium picture window.
The stunning solid surface kitchen has multi-level, custom wood cabinets, and a walk-in pantry.
The resort-style master bedroom and private en-suite leaves nothing to be desired. A gorgeous tray ceiling, his-and-hers walk-in closets, and a solid surface master bath featuring his-and-hers sinks, and vanities, garden tub, and walk-in shower are the highlights.
The home has over sized guest bedrooms and a laundry room. The expansive screen porch spans most of the length of the back of the house.
The family room, living room and master bedroom all have access to the 11-by-41 screened porch.
The back yard is gorgeous and features a 500-foot lighted dock out over Lake June with water and electric. There is an attached two-car garage plus side entry golf cart garage.
This home is also wheelchair accessible however that is not apparent due to the way the accessibility has been incorporated throughout the house.
For more information, call The Elliott Team at 863-658-3780.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.